Pro-Choice Commemoration

media release: On Sunday, October 2, it will be 100 days since Roe was overturned.

There is no protest planned in Madison this weekend, so Lili Luxe is hosting a SEASON OF THE WITCH takeover of the Capitol.

Dress in your favorite witch garb -- CLOAKS ENCOURAGED -- and join the demonstration on Sunday. Please note: Leave your broom at home as sticks are not allowed.

Meet at NOON outside at the Forward Statue. (State Street corner of the Capitol)

We will march around the Square, and then walk the halls of the building to demonstrate that we will continue to haunt and hex them until our rights are restored.

When abortion rights are under attack, what do you do? STAND UP! FIGHT BACK!

Why witches?

The obvious answer is it's the start of the spooky season, so why not?!

The other is that historically "witch hunts" have targeted people who didn't follow puritan norms. Our society has been programmed to fear witches and not the people who persecuted and burned them.

Let's gather as a coven and collectively say F*CK YOU!!

Not sure where Wisconsin stands since the ban?!

There will also be posts sharing updates on what's going on to address the WI law from 1849 that is currently governing us, as well as links to local groups and organizations you should follow and support!!

Speaking of... if you're looking to support Wisconsinites with uteruses seeking healthcare options, the Women’s Medical Fund (WMF) provides financial assistance to Wisconsinites who need abortions and cannot afford the full cost. As an all-volunteer, 501c3 nonprofit organization, WMF has been ensuring access to abortion since 1972. Their mission is to fund abortion and build power.

https://wiabortionfund.org/