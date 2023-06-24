× Expand Lili Luxe People supporting abortion rights holding signs around the "Forward" statue at the Wisconsin Capitol. Participants at a past pro-choice rally at the Capitol.

media release: Saturday, June 24, 1-4pm, Wisconsin state Capitol-Forward Statue

https://www.facebook.com/events/217595310674094

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, setting off a cascade of devastating consequences. In Wisconsin, we currently have NO ACCESS to ab*rtion. Healthcare has become political and has real consequences for pregnant people making healthcare decisions.

This Saturday, June 24, 2023, there is an anti-ab*rtion rally planned -- March for Life. They plan to celebrate our loss of reproductive rights. Despite this anti-ab*rtion group exercising their right to assemble and voicing their desire to continue to control our bodies, we have elected to show up and demonstrate our #PRIDE – living unapologetically as our authentic selves and demanding autonomy to make our own choices.

Ab*rtion is an LGBTQIA+ issue. Many lesbians, bisexual and queer women, non-binary, transgender, and intersex folx have been affected by the Dobbs decision. Conservatives are proposing and enacting harmful legislation across the country that targets the LGBTQIA+ community, BIPOC, and women. This is a chance to gather and stand in the face of those who wish to oppress and control us.

Non-confrontational suggestions of how you can participate and help drown out their hate:

-- Bring art. Make art. Be art. SIGNS ARE WELCOME AND ENCOURAGED.

Join the "T*pless Evangelist” and use your skin to protest. Your body can make a striking statement to those who wish to control it.

-- Bring some friends and take up space on the Capitol lawn. Pack a picnic and enjoy yourself and your community.

-- Are you a musician? Grab a space at the top of State Street and make some noise! “Street musicians who do not use public electricity are not required to be licensed.”

-- Come to the Farmer’s Market and stay for the afternoon. It would be a shame to give up those coveted parking spaces downtown.

-- It’s going to be a hot day and you may prefer to stay cool, so maybe take a drive around the Square and HONK!

Based on previous counterprotests , we are purposefully choosing non-confrontational actions so that no one is hurt or faces legal consequences. If you decide to interact or ignore official boundaries, you do so AT YOUR OWN RISK. We feel there are many ways to make our presence felt without facing repercussions or injury, but we support your choice to engage how you wish.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Equality Evangelist.