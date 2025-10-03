Produced & Attracted: Wormfarm Celebrates 25 Years of Artists from Reedsburg and Beyond reception

media release: From October 3 through November 18, our newly fenestrated Woolen Mill Gallery will come alive for an art exhibition, Produced & Attracted: Wormfarm Celebrates 25 Years of Artists from Reedsburg and Beyond. Curated by artist and Wormfarm board member Catherine Schwalbe, the show will feature more than 50 artists who have participated in Wormfarm’s programs over the last 25 years including our foundational artist residency program and the Farm/Art DTour.

The show’s title is a response to a City of Reedsburg Intensive Survey that was commissioned in 1984. The chapter on Fine Arts begins: "Reedsburg has not produced or attracted many artists.” Contrary to that statement, the exhibition will highlight the artistic vitality of our region, and Wormfarm’s contributions to it.

Opening Weekend

We invite you to join us for the opening reception Friday, October 3, from 4–7 pm in the gallery, and a performance by poets and writers on Saturday, October 4, from 2–4 pm at nearby restaurant Beastro & Barley.

--

Gallery Location

28 E Main St (2nd Floor)

Reedsburg, WI

Gallery Hours

Opening Friday: October 3, 4–7pm

First Saturday: October 4, 10am–4pm

First Sunday: October 5, 12–5pm

October 6 through November 18, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am–4pm, or email info@wormfarminstitute.org to make an appointment.