media release: Join PBS Wisconsin and Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) for a special screening of Profe, a powerful film from Twin Cities PBS that documents a groundbreaking Latine-led educational revolution in Minnesota. This one-hour film centers the intimate stories of three Latina women and their trailblazing efforts to empower Latine students in an educational experience designed specifically for them.

After the film, stay for a talkback with the director of Profe, Sergio Mata’u Rapu, for an exclusive opportunity to learn more about the making of the documentary! Following the talkback, LOUD will present the LOUD Educational Leadership Awards to local educators Bryan Grau, Dr. Armando Ibarra, and Silvia Gomez de Soriano.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7 p.m. The film will be screened with Spanish captions.

Esta película se proyectará con subtítulos en español. La mayoría del evento será en inglés, pero habrá personal de PBS Wisconsin que habla español presente.