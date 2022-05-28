Professor Pinkerton's Irrelevant Orchestra (album release), Duved Dunayevsky & Daniel Garlitsky

× Expand Casey T. Malone Photography Dead Man's Carnival

media release: The Dead Man‘s Carnival: Live Music Circus variety show triumphantly returns to Madison’s historic Majestic Theater to present the long awaited vinyl release of the “Antiquated, at best” album. Featuring house band “Prof Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra” along with world renowned gypsy jazz aficionados Duved Dunayevsky & Daniel Garlitsky as extra special musical guests all the way from Paris.”

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test AND/OR vaccination for entry into this event. Other shows on our calendar may still have specific health and safety requirements based on artist request. Be sure to check our venue website for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.