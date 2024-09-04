Programs & Tools for Small Business Energy Management

media release: Join Community Shares of Wisconsin member nonprofit Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin for an educational webinar geared towards small business owners, leaders, and operations team members. This webinar will unpack key “hot topics” in the evolving energy management space, providing tips, tools, and background on the Wisconsin Green Innovation Fund.

Topics to be covered include actions that a business can take to reduce their energy burden, with a focus on energy efficiency for facility management and operations. This includes tax credits for clean energy, renewable energy, alternative fuel vehicles, and buildings. The webinar will also have a sneak peek of future Wisconsin programs and initiatives that will help our business community make the transition to a clean economy.