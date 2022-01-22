ONLINE: Progress Center for Black Women Book Club

media release: Join us for our next book club discussion. We’re currently reading “The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure A Seat At The Table” by Minda Harts. The discussion will be led by facilitator, Mizzier Campbell. Mizzier is very enthusiastic about the book and sharing highlights. You can expect to introduce yourself during the discussion and share your own highlights.

The discussion will be held Virtually and live-streamed to the Facebook Group. Email octavia@centerforblackwomen.org if you’d like to be added to the Facebook group.