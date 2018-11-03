Progress Center for Black Women Grand Opening

press release: A message from Sabrina "Heymiss Progress" Madison:

Last October alongside many of you I launched the goal to create The Progress Center for Black Women! Since then I’ve been named to Essence Magazine’s Woke 100 Women list and secured space for the Center’s first home in August (2018). After gathering information from other Black women on how they’d like to use the space and finding a company who could bring our shared vision for the center to life — I’m set to reveal the space to YOU! And…I will be seeing it completed for the first time with YOU.

We’ll be in the space for about 2-3 years as we work on our next step, securing our permanent home! So please join me, Toast to Progress, and check out what you and I have created together!

Saturday, November 3, 11am - 3pm, Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court, Suite 211, Fitchburg, WI 53711

PLEASE NOTE: 11am to 1pm open to investors only; 1pm to 3pm open to all

Schedule:

11am: Ribbon Cutting w/ Let’s Talk Design

12pm: “Toast to Progress” w/ founder Sabrina Madison

12:15pm: Investors Q&A

1:45pm: “Toast to Progress” w/ Community Supporters

2pm: Supporters Q&A

Light refreshments available