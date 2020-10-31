Progress, Pies & Pumpkins

press release: The Progress Center for Black Women invites you and your family to our drive-through event.

Created in 2018 by founder Sabrina Madison, the Progress Center for Black Women invites you and your family to our drive-through event. You’ll have the opportunity to see our new Progress Van, a mobile resource center in person, get information on how we intend to put the van to work for the community as well as partnership opportunities. You can also pre-order pies, cookies, and cakes from Black women-owned businesses to be picked up the day of the event. Lastly, sign your little ones up to receive a Halloween treat bag complete with a mini pumpkin, a paint & decorate kit, and of course Halloween candy!

PRE-ORDER YOUR SWEETS FROM: Melly Mel’s Soulfood, LushLife Vegan Bakery & Mo’Betta Butter Cookies. See the ordering details here.

PRICE: NO COST

DONATIONS: www.centerforblackwomen.org/donate

INSTAGRAM: @center4blkwomen

TWITTER: @center4blkwomen

FACEBOOK: The Progress Center for Black Women, @centerforblackwomen

HASHTAGS: #halloweenwithprogresscenter #ProgressVan

QUESTIONS: hello@centerforblackwomen.org, 608-467-6744