Progressive Dane

Google Calendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join Progressive Dane on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER (1202 Williamson St) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for our monthly GMM. We will be discussing ProDane’s priorities for the upcoming year, including staffing, County Board elections, and preparing our annual platform reviews.

Info

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Politics & Activism
608-433-2822
Google Calendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Progressive Dane - 2019-06-26 18:30:00