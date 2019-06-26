Progressive Dane
press release: Join Progressive Dane on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER (1202 Williamson St) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for our monthly GMM. We will be discussing ProDane’s priorities for the upcoming year, including staffing, County Board elections, and preparing our annual platform reviews.
