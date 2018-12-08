press release: Join Progressive Dane as we give this year's awards for the Kathy Schroeder Memorial Award (Simone and Max) and the David Austin Memorial Award (Anna Moffit) and raise funds to support and elect Progressives who will fight for our issues:

- Housing for All

- Equal and Just Communities

- Ending Corporate Welfare at the Local Level

- Family Supporting Jobs for Dane County

Progressive Dane's Snow Ball is a wintertime, celebratory event to raise funds for upcoming campaigns and honor the past work of members, elected officials, and supporters. There will be plenty of food and drink, but feel free to bring a treat to share! The Snow Ball is always free and open to the public.

Invest in our progressive future by sponsoring the 2018 Snow Ball today.

To become a sponsor - donate here in advance of the event: https://prodane.org/snowball