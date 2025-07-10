media release: Hailing from Monona, Progressive Lane All-Stars are a group of seasoned musicians with deep local roots. Originally formed for a 4th of July neighborhood party, their name pays tribute to a Monona street where some members lived or grew up. Known for their high-energy performances, they bring an eclectic mix of classic hits from Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, The Blues Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more. Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with live music, delicious bites from food trucks, a classic brat fry, great community vibes, and stunning lake views. We cannot wait to see you.