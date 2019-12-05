Prohibition Repeal Party

press release: Celebrate the repeal of the 18th Amendment: Prohibition of Liquor to the sounds of DJ Herbology and the Mad City Jug Band at Yahara Bay Distillers. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

On Thursday, December 5, DJ Herbology will open the celebration at 6:00PM with Mad City Jug Band taking the stage at 7:30PM. Doors open at 6:00PM. 21+

DJ Herbology

: Spinning vintage Vinyl '60s & '70s rock, jazz, blues, funk

Mad City Jug Band: Formed in 2009, the Mad City Jug Band is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the classic jug band and hokum repertoire from the 1920s and 1930s.