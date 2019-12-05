Prohibition Repeal Party

to Google Calendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Celebrate the repeal of the 18th Amendment: Prohibition of Liquor to the sounds of DJ Herbology and the Mad City Jug Band at Yahara Bay Distillers. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

On Thursday, December 5, DJ Herbology will open the celebration at 6:00PM with Mad City Jug Band taking the stage at 7:30PM. Doors open at 6:00PM. 21+

DJ Herbology

: Spinning vintage Vinyl '60s & '70s rock, jazz, blues, funk

Mad City Jug Band: Formed in 2009, the Mad City Jug Band is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the classic jug band and hokum repertoire from the 1920s and 1930s.

Info

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Special Events
Music
608-275-1050
to Google Calendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Prohibition Repeal Party - 2019-12-05 18:00:00