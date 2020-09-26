Project 3000 Virtual Walk/Run

press release: The 100 Black Men of Madison will stage the inaugural Virtual Walk/Run in support of Project 3000, September 26 – October 11.

Participants are invited to run or walk, individually or as a virtual group, to raise funds and awareness of Project 3,000 and the 3,000 limited income families that will be assisted in their transition to virtual learning.

To kick off the event, Dr. Tommie Smith will serve as the event's Honorary Chair and Guest Speaker, Saturday, September 26.

To register as a participant or sponsor, please click on the link below.

﻿Virtual Walk/Run 2020

Co-originator of the Human Rights salute, 1968 Olympic gold medalist and human rights activist Dr. Tommie Smith has trailblazed on and off the track. On the podium with John Carlos and Peter Norman, his Silent Gesture has shaped the foundation for many of the athletic protests we witness today. Dr. Smith will speak and participate in a Q&A activity with area youth during the online kick-off event on September 26.

Project 3000 is a collaborative initiative created in response to the economic and educational impact of COVID-19. The objective of Project 3000 is to assure that a defined three thousand (3,000) limited income Dane County families receive comprehensive help including, but not limited to, internet connectivity, virtual education support of both students and their parents/care givers, and food security.

#100BMMwalkrun2020 #connectedandready #Project3000

Tag and mention us in your posts! @100blackmenmadison