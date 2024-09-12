Project Home: Saving Energy
to
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
media release: Project Home is coming to E.D. Locke to teach us how to save energy. Understand your house as a system as we examine common sources of energy loss and how air sealing and insulation work together to improve energy efficiency and comfort. We will also discuss simple upgrades you can make that are proven cost-effective energy savers. Sponsored by MG&E
Info
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars