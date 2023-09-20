media release: Come watch locally produced experimental films, dance films, music videos, and narrative shorts at Project Projection, a free screening presented by Mills Folly Microcinema on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Curated by the Mills Folly Microcinema programming team.

Local filmmakers (Madison and Dane County) can submit work by filling out the form below. Be sure to read the Terms of Agreement linked at the bottom of the form. Early deadline, Friday, August 18, 2023.

See past lineups from December 2018, April 2019, January 2020, July 2022, and March 2023.