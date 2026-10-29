media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection: Local Animation, a program of locally produced traditional and experimental animation, Wednesday, November 11, at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Filmmakers in the program will include Anna Bitonti, Michael Doyle Olson, Kurt Sensenbrenner, Noah Guthier, Keasion Griffin, Gregg Williard, and more to be announced after the submission deadline of Friday, November 6.

If you are an animator living in Madison or Dane County and have a short animation less than 10 minutes, please consider submitting your work to Project Projection with the submission form below. Films are selected as they come in until we reach an 80-minute maximum program time. If your work is not screened in this program, it is still eligible to be considered for the next Project Projection screening in January 2027.