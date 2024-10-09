media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection Fall 2024, a program of locally produced film and video, Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Join us for an evening of experimental films, poetic documentaries, music videos, and animation produced by filmmakers who reside in Madison and Dane County. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A session with the filmmakers in attendance will follow the screening.

Here is a partial listing of the program from our early submission deadline. The final deadline is Monday, September 30 to be considered for the October 9 screening. If you're interested in participating, please use the submission form at the bottom of this page. Some submissions may be selected for the next Project Projection screening in six months.

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.