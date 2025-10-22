media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection Fall 2025, a program of locally produced film and video, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Join us for an evening of experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, and animation produced by filmmakers who reside in Madison and Dane County. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A session with the filmmakers in attendance will follow the screening.

To submit your work, fill out the form and read the Terms of Agreement linked at the bottom of the form. Early submission deadline is Friday, October 3, 2025. Films will be reviewed and selected as they come in. When a 90-minute program time for the October 22, 2025 screening has been assembled, all subsequent submissions will be considered for the next Project Projection screening in approximately three months. Final submission deadline is Monday, October 13, 2025 (but the October 22 program may already be at 90-minutes by this time).