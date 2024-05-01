media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection Spring 2024, a program of locally produced film and video, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7:00pm. Free admission.

Join us for an evening of experimental films, poetic documentaries, music videos, and animation produced by filmmakers who reside in Madison and Dane County. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Do you have a short film or video (10 minutes or less) that you'd like to submit to Project Projection Spring 2024? Fill out the entry form below. No submission fee.

EARLY SUBMISSION DEADLINE: FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2024 (for inclusion in advance publicity materials, promotion).

FINAL SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2024 (also eligible for future screenings and events if not selected for this screening).

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.