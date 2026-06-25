media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection Summer 2026, a program of locally produced film and video, Wednesday, July 29, at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged. RSVP

Join us for an evening of experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, and animation produced by filmmakers who reside in Madison and Dane County. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Program running time: approximately 80 minutes. A Q&A session with the filmmakers in attendance will follow the screening.

To submit your work, use the Airtable form below. Check the box to confirm that you have read the Terms of Agreement linked at the bottom of the form. Deadline for submissions is Friday, July 17, 2026. Find the form at https://artlitlab.org/events/project-projection-summer-2026-local-film-and-video