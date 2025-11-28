media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection Winter 2026, a program of locally produced film and video, Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Join us for an evening of experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, and animation produced by filmmakers who reside in Madison and Dane County. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A session with the filmmakers in attendance will follow the screening.

To submit your work, fill out the form here and read the Terms of Agreement linked at the bottom of the form. Early submission deadline is Friday, January 2, 2026. Films will be reviewed and selected as they come in. When a 80-minute program time for the January 21, 2026 screening has been assembled, all subsequent submissions will be considered for the next Project Projection screening in approximately three months. Final submission deadline is Monday, January 12, 2026 (but the January 21 program may already be at 80-minutes by this time).

Filmmakers already scheduled to be featured at this screening include Andrew Mazur, Erica Pinigis, Al Rasho, and Tim Geurkink.