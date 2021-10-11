Projecto Arcomusical

media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation Series events are free and open to the public.

Projeto Arcomusical, Gregory Beyer, director

Projeto Arcomusical is a world music sextet reimagining the Afro-Brazilian berimbau through unique and powerful chamber music. The berimbau is one member of a large family of musical bows that hail from southern Africa. Its worldwide renown comes through its association with the Afro-Brazilian traditional body game of capoeira which is practiced in over 40 countries. At this afternoon’s session, three members of the Arcomusical sextet will present an engaging program of solos, duos, and trios, as well as tell stories about the history of the instrument and its worldly travels.

www.arcomusical.com