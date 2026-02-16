media release: Sunshine Place will be hosting a FREE Prom Dress Pop-Up April 1-4. Students are invited to shop for prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry. 1-6 pm on April 1-3 and 12:30-3 pm, April 4, at Sunshine Supper, 1632 W. Main St., Sun Prairie.

This event is open to all students in Dane County. No sign-up is required — just come and shop.

Nuestro evento emergente GRATIS está abierto a cualquier estudiante del condado de Dane que necesite un vestido o accesorios para su graduación. No se necesita cita previa ni referencia.

Del 1 al 3 de abril, de 13:00 a 18:00 y el 4 de abril, de 12:30 a 15:00; Sunshine Supper (1632 West Main St., Sun Prairie)

Donate in March

Do you want to clear some space in your house while making a local teen’s prom feel extra special? Drop off your gently used formal/prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry at one of the drop-off locations below:

Sunny Nutrition (515 W Main St, Sun Prairie) March 1 - March 31 , During open hours

Sunshine Supper (1632 West Main St., Sun Prairie) March 31 from 4 PM – 6 PM

¿Quieres hacer espacio en tu casa y hacer que la graduación de una adolescente local sea aún más especial? Deja tus vestidos de graduación, zapatos y joyas usados en buen estado en uno de los puntos de entrega a continuación:

Sunny Nutrition (515 W Main St., Sun Prairie) Del 1 al 31 de marzo, durante el horario de atención

Sunshine Supper (1632 West Main St., Sun Prairie) 31 de marzo, de 4 p. m. a 6 p. m.

For questions, email/¿PREGUNTAS? Contacta a beyouprom@gmail.com