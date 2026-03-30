media release: Need something to wear to prom? We’ve got you covered! Join us today for our Prom Encore Clothing Drive Pick-Up! Browse a wide selection of dresses and suits, completely FREE.

Monday, March 30, from 3:00–6:00 PM, BLW Center (1917 Lake Point Dr, Madison, WI 53713)

No appointment needed, just stop by!

Open to adults attending Prom Encore and high school students getting ready for their big night!

Prom Encore attendees and high school students will be prioritized. Any remaining attire will be made available to other community members in need.

More on Prom Encore:

Do you ever see youth during prom season, with their glittering outfits and joyful smiles, and feel a bit left out? Do you too want to experience a glamorous evening, perhaps while also supporting a great cause? This April, Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. invites you to put on your dancing shoes and join us for Prom Encore 2026, happening Saturday, April 18, from 5:30 - 10:00 PM, at the gorgeous Garver Feed Mill Atrium located at 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704.

Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. is a Madison-based agency, with Vera Court Neighborhood Center on the northside and Bridge Lake Point Neighborhood Center on the southeast side. Both centers are community staples in the neighborhoods they serve, impacting over 7,000 people annually by providing youth, teen, adult, older adult, nutrition security, and bilingual services to Madison's underserved community. Prom Encore is about honoring and supporting older adults, and raises funds to continue critical community work in supporting age-at-home older adults in the Madison area with programming that focuses on health and wellness, lifelong learning, and creating spaces of belonging.

“Our neighbors deserve a night of elegance, our supporters deserve an evening of fun, and Prom Encore is our goal to merge the two into a celebration of the power of community,” said Richard Jones Jr., executive director at Vera Court Neighborhood Center. “Prom is all about valuing, honoring, and uplifting older adults while raising funds to support this work year round.”

Prom Encore is more than just a fundraiser. It’s a celebration, created especially for older adults, that is open to all. The evening offers a joyful, welcoming space where participants can dress up, dance, and relive the magic of prom in a way that honors their stories and experiences. For many attendees, this is more than a night out, it’s an opportunity to feel seen, celebrated, and connected with others in their community. The past two years have ended on a high note, with the dance floor still alive with laughter and joy until the very last moment.

Attendees can look forward to a night of dancing, delicious food, gorgeous decor, and activities including a photo booth and silent auction, all while supporting a mission that strengthens Madison’s communities. This year’s prom theme is Diamond of the Season, a masquerade ball! Regency era inspired outfits and masks are encouraged, though not required, and we will have extra masks available on site. Prom doesn’t have to be just for high school students, we are inviting adults to partake in this season as well! We believe that no matter your age or experience, you deserve the opportunity to do prom again.

To learn more, visit our website at veracourt.org/prom-encore. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and sponsorship opportunities are available at veracourt.org/sponsor. Local businesses and individuals can partner with the event to receive exclusive perks, brand visibility, and the chance to be recognized as champions for community empowerment.