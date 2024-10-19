Prom Night for Paws

media release: Step into a shimmering world of pure prom nostalgia, where sequin decor twinkle like stars and balloons dance around the room in delight- It’s the timeless allure of prom night, waiting to whisk you away into a magical evening of philanthropy for our furry friends at the Dane County Humane Society. We invite you to enjoy complimentary appetizers, desserts, and tap beer, 50/50 Raffle, a silent auction, and dance floor jams by Badger State DJs and Whitehorse AV Pro-Media!

*As a special highlight - We are seeking generous philanthropists from local businesses to sponsor this night to remember and lock in their spot on THE OFFICIAL PROM COURT! You and your business will be recognized on stage before all the guests as a symbol of gratitude for your contributions. Please see VIP PROM COURT recognition tickets to participate. LIMITED AVAILABILITY!

We are so excited for you to join us!