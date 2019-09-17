press release: GKIDS and Fathom Events continue their collaboration to bring exciting all new animated features to U.S. cinemas with the “Promare” special premiere events in September. “Promare” is the first feature-length film from the acclaimed Studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series “Kill la Kill” and “Little Witch Academia.” Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (“Gurren Lagann,” “Kill la Kill”), “Promare” is the spiritual successor to many his former works, and uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story.

“Promare” will be shown in its original Japanese language as well as an all-new English language version.

Additionally, event attendees will view exclusive footage with the Studio TRIGGER creative team.

Point & New Vision-Fitchburg, Sept. 17 (dubbed) & Sept. 19 (subtitled), 7 pm.