Promega Craft Fair

press release: All are invited to attend the Promega Annual Craft Fair. Find handmade goods crafted by Promega Employees and Their Friends & Family just in time for the Holidays!

Items include: Hand-dyed and sun-printed silks, hand knit winter accessories including winter headbands, hats, and finger-less mittens, fine enameled cloisonné jewelry, beautifully crafted ceramic mugs, teacups and bowls, engraved garden rocks, watercolor portraits of pets, family, homes and beyond, other handcrafted jewelry, cards, notebooks, etc.

The Craft Fair will be held on December 12, 2019 from 3-6 pm. This event will be hosted at the Promega BTC and will coincide with the Fitchburg Center's Winter Farmers' Market.

5445 East Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg WI 53711

Free and open to the public.