Promega Employee Art Showcase

press release: The winter showcase will display the wonderful creative talents of Promega employees and their family members.

Over 150 pieces of art is currently on display for this year’s exhibition. An enchanting collection of artwork including photography from employees all over the world, paintings, and sculptures. Our annual exhibition invites Promega employees and their family members to submit artwork for display and celebrate their creative minds. The exhibition ends on March 10, 2023.

Exhibit Hours Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm. No Pets Allowed.