media release: Broom Street Theater is pleased to announce the cast and crew of their upcoming production of Prometheus Rex by M Herbert-Lynn Herz. This is a new, full-length epic retelling of the classic story of Prometheus, the Titan of Greek Mythology who defied the Gods of Olympus by bringing the gift of fire to humankind. In this play, Prometheus escapes from their eternal bondage to wreak revenge on the Gods who wronged them. But as the dust settles in a brave new world without the meddling of Olympus, what will become of the mortal realm? Will chaos or order reign in the world of Prometheus Rex?

Prometheus Rex is directed by Brent Holmes, with John Siewert serving as assistant director. "The cast and crew are aiming to execute a titanic story of epic proportion, and crafting a memorable theatrical experience for our audience,” said Holmes. “We are thrilled to show everyone our work in January!"

Cast

Bill Buchanan as Aetos / Dionysus / Helios / Chorus

Zoey Colglazier as Athena / Hecate / Chorus

Meaghan Heires as Artemis / Nemesis / Apollo / Chorus

Damien Hoeppner as Eris / Servant 1 / Ares / Chorus

Evan Howell as Hermes / Nyx / Chorus

Maeson Linnert as Prometheus

Rose Popma as Florence / Epimetheus / Hephaestus / Chorus

Matt Reines as Hades / Kronos / Attendant / Chorus

James Rowe as Zeus / Ouranous / Servant 2 / Chorus

Vanessa Uzcategui as Hera / Hestia / Gaia / Chorus

Crew

Costume Design: Carole Alt and Nalina Cherr

Creative Design: Christa Dahman Zaborske

Lighting Design: Melissa Minkoff

Prop Design: Amy Rowland

Set Painting: Alyssa Stowe

Intimacy Choreographer: Malissa Petterson

Fight Choreographer: Coop Skubal

Stage Manager: Zoe Zimmer

Assistant Director: John Siewert

Director: Brent Holmes