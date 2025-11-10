Prometheus Rex
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Broom Street Theater is pleased to announce the cast and crew of their upcoming production of Prometheus Rex by M Herbert-Lynn Herz. This is a new, full-length epic retelling of the classic story of Prometheus, the Titan of Greek Mythology who defied the Gods of Olympus by bringing the gift of fire to humankind. In this play, Prometheus escapes from their eternal bondage to wreak revenge on the Gods who wronged them. But as the dust settles in a brave new world without the meddling of Olympus, what will become of the mortal realm? Will chaos or order reign in the world of Prometheus Rex?
Prometheus Rex is directed by Brent Holmes, with John Siewert serving as assistant director. "The cast and crew are aiming to execute a titanic story of epic proportion, and crafting a memorable theatrical experience for our audience,” said Holmes. “We are thrilled to show everyone our work in January!"
Cast
Bill Buchanan as Aetos / Dionysus / Helios / Chorus
Zoey Colglazier as Athena / Hecate / Chorus
Meaghan Heires as Artemis / Nemesis / Apollo / Chorus
Damien Hoeppner as Eris / Servant 1 / Ares / Chorus
Evan Howell as Hermes / Nyx / Chorus
Maeson Linnert as Prometheus
Rose Popma as Florence / Epimetheus / Hephaestus / Chorus
Matt Reines as Hades / Kronos / Attendant / Chorus
James Rowe as Zeus / Ouranous / Servant 2 / Chorus
Vanessa Uzcategui as Hera / Hestia / Gaia / Chorus
Crew
Costume Design: Carole Alt and Nalina Cherr
Creative Design: Christa Dahman Zaborske
Lighting Design: Melissa Minkoff
Prop Design: Amy Rowland
Set Painting: Alyssa Stowe
Intimacy Choreographer: Malissa Petterson
Fight Choreographer: Coop Skubal
Stage Manager: Zoe Zimmer
Assistant Director: John Siewert
Director: Brent Holmes