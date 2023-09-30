Promise Walk for Preeclampsia
media release: The Promise Walk for Preeclampsia™ supports the mission of the Preeclampsia Foundation as we improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure
Saturday, September 30 at 11am, Lewis Park in McFarland.
Free to register.
Refreshments/Snacks
Raffle and Silent Auction items
Music and kids activities
https://www.facebook.com/events/466583358978697/