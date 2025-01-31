RSVP for Prone to Wander

media release: Please join us for Prone to Wander with Joanna Harader. The Center for Clergy Renewal and the Spiritual Nourishment department are hosting a morning retreat with Rev. Joanna Harader at Holy Wisdom Monastery on Saturday, February 8, from 9:00-11:30 am. This is for any church members or leaders who would appreciate time to pause and reflect on the theme of wilderness as we prepare for Lent. Joanna is part of our Contemplative Renewal Immersions community and a Mennonite Pastor from Kansas. She is also author of an Advent Devotional, Expecting Emmanuel. Prone to Wander: A Lenten Journey with Women in the Wilderness is her new Lenten devotional, coming out in January. Our retreat on Feb. 8th will involve time for prayer, spiritual practice, and a conversation with Joanna about the theme of wilderness in Lent.

Joanna is a Mennonite pastor from Kansas and part of the second cohort of Contemplative Renewal Immersions. During her January Immersion at Holy Wisdom Monastery in January 2022, Joanna found inspiration for her Advent devotional, Expecting Emmanuel.

Prone to Wander is her newest devotional, with guidance for a Lenten journey focused on the way that God meets us in the wilderness through Biblical stories of 30 different women. When we gather in February, Joanna will speak to the power of wilderness stories in the Lenten season.

Our time together will also include an opportunity for communal morning prayer and small group spiritual practice.

The cost is $15/person or a group of 5 people for $60.

9:00 am - coffee & food, greetings, and introductions

9:30 am - Morning prayer

10:00 am- Presentation by Joanna Harader

10:30-11:30 am - Workshop: small group practice, followed by group reflection

Register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/prone-to-wander/

Share on Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DW9Tt3E6o/

There are several cost options for this program. We are offering a discount for congregations or larger groups who have 5 people attending. There is also the option to attend the program only or attend the program and stay for lunch.

$15/person, includes program only

$33/person, includes program and lunch

$60/5 people, includes program for 5 people

$150/5 people, includes program and lunch for 5 people

Please register by Jan. 31, 2025. The fees for this program are non-refundable.