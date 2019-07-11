pronouncedyea, Mic Kellogg, Mü, Oston, House of Renji DJs, zzisco

press release: Fresh off the launch of their first of its kind social music streaming application, LÜM is excited to celebrate with some of the best artists their platform has to offer. With their roots deeply embedded in the city’s history, LÜM is eager to showcase new talent in Madison’s oldest venue. Offering music for all to fall in love with, be among the first to experience these artists before their big break. From one of Madison’s hottest electronic DJ’s zzisco, to Chicago’s rising pop star OSTON, Milwaukee’s own Mic Kellogg and the House of Renji, energetic St. Paul rapper Mü, and Electric Forest star prounouncedyea; LÜM puts together a night to remember.