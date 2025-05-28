media release: Our next Triad presentation is May 28 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "Property Crime Prevention." The presentation will be given by Lieutenant John Messer, Madison Police Department.

In this presentation, Lieutenant Messer, who leads MPD’s Property Crimes Unit, will update us on the current situation with crimes against property in Madison including burglaries, thefts, stolen autos, and more. Lt. Messer will then focus his attention on helping us to develop strategies to avoid becoming a victim of property crime.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org. Also, please forward this email to anybody you think might be interested in this important topic.