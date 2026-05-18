Proposed Changes at The Edgewater

from Ald. Will Ochowitz's blog: Some of you may have received postcards with this information already, but I want to let you know that on May 18 there will be a virtual meeting with Planning and the Edgewater staff to discuss proposed changes to the property.

The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Avenue, proposes to make changes to their property in a phased plan over the next five to seven years. Phase 1 of the plan includes exterior shade structures and improvements to the sky bar roof deck as well as shade structures added to the first and seventh floor dining terraces, upgrades to restaurants and dining space, and adding a neighborhood grab-and-go market and coffee shop. Future proposed phases include construction of a structure on the grand plaza to facilitate year-round use and utilization of the waterfront. Public access would be maintained and improved. Phase 1 and future phases would require updating the public easements and agreements across the Edgewater property.

A virtual neighborhood meeting to hear more about these proposals is scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026, at 6pm. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can participate via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingMay18Edgewater.