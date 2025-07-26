Prospect & Castle Walking Tour

media release: Progressive Era Treasures

Early 20th century, well-to-do Madisonians built comfortable homes along the Lake Mendota shore, many of them designed by preeminent Madison architects Claude and Starck. The designs of these homes encompassed the styles popular in that era: Tudor and Georgian Revival, Craftsman, Prairie and Colonial Revival. Walk with us through this delightful neighborhood as we learn how eminent people lived a century ago and discover more about the architecture and history of this eerie remnant of Madison's earliest years.

*New tour for 2025 season

Tour Information

Meet: The meeting location for this tour will be provided in your confirmation email.

Length: Approximately 1.5 hours

Cost: $15 Adult, $5 Student, $5 MTHP Members, free for children under 5

