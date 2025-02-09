RSVP for Prospects and Perils for Pollinator Conservation in Cities

media release: Thursday, February 13: Prospects and Perils for Pollinator Conservation in Cities

Patrick Bohlen, director, UW–Madison Arboretum

Pollinators are in decline globally due to habitat loss. Urbanization is one of the fastest growing lands uses, which presents both opportunities and threats for pollinator conservation. Bohlen will provide a general overview of urban pollinator ecology conservation and present research on ways to improve pollinator habitat in urban landscapes. Fee: $10. Register by February 9.

The 2025 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center.

Lectures will have a new schedule! Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will not be streamed or recorded. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Registration for the 2025 series will open in December.

Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Arboretum Research Symposium will take place February 6, in person at the Visitor Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The symposium is a free event and no registration is required.