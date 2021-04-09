ONLINE: Protect Live Music

media release: Consequence of Sound is relaunching this week as Consequence (https://consequence.net/) with a fresh rebrand and newly designed website. In celebration, Consequence is presenting a two-day “Protect Live Music” livestream benefiting independent music venues in their ongoing recovery efforts.

In 2007 Consequence of Sound was founded with a focus on live music. Much has changed in the nearly 15 years since, but Consequence’s passion for live music remains as strong as ever. To that point, at the beginning of the pandemic, Consequence launched its “Protect Live Music” campaign, donating 50% of proceeds from its web store to independent artists and music venues, while also partnering with artists to create unique revenue opportunities in the absence of touring. Consequence’s first such artist collaboration, GWAR’s Bud of Gods CBD and merch capsule, launched last month.

Taking place Friday, April 9, and Saturday April 10, beginning at 5pm ET, Consequence’s “Protect Live Music” livestream will feature over 90 artists delivering exclusive performances and testimonials in celebration of independent music. The event is free to stream; click here to gain access.

Many of the artists featured have a unique connection to Consequence and its history, such as having previously been featured as an Artist of the Month, participating in a past offline event, and/or being responsible for some of Consequence’s favorite music of the last 15 years.

The diverse lineup includes Manchester Orchestra, Spoon, Fontaines D.C., Bachelor (Jay Som/Palehound), Julien Baker, Jon Batiste, Portugal. The Man, Real Estate, Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy, Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus, Glass Animals, The Melvins, Jeff Rosenstock, Black Country, New Road, PUP, Sinkane, Bomba Estéreo, The Districts, Low Cut Connie, Cloud Nothings, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Songhoy Blues, Amigo the Devil, Ben Kweller, together PANGEA, Sarah Jarosz, Lady Lamb, White Reaper, Brian Fallon, Hiss Golden Messenger, Shovels & Rope, SAD13, Beach Bunny, and many more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Donations can be made here. Additionally, all proceeds from sales of Consequence’s Protect Live Music merch line during the event will go to support NIVA.

“The artists Consequence covers are the artists that are the heart and soul of independent venues. While we can’t wait to welcome them back, this fundraiser will help us hold on until it’s safe to be together again in real life," said Stephen Sternschein, founding board member of NIVA and managing partner of Heard Presents in Austin.

This weekend’s livestream is also a celebration of Consequence’s rebrand and website relaunch (which includes a brand new URL: https://consequence.net). The rebrand more accurately represents Consequence’s expanded coverage scope, which now includes music, film, and television, as well as Heavy Consequence and Consequence Podcast Network. With a focus on optimal usability across desktop and mobile devices, the new website offers readers a sleek, fast-loading experience that is easy to navigate. Further, a new premium members’ section will offer features such as a customizable homepage, desktop and mobile notifications for favorite artists, an ad-free experience, access to exclusive giveaways, and other content.

“Live music has always been the lifeblood of Consequence,” says Alex Young, Founder and Publisher of Consequence, “so I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate the next stage of our existence than by gathering together some of our favorite artists from the last 15 years for a weekend of live music.”

“They say independent publishing is dead, and yet nearly 15 years later we’re still standing and thriving,” adds Young. “Buckle up, because we’re just getting started.”

About Consequence

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is a digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 8.5 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is based in New York, and is owned and operated by Consequence Media .