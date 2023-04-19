Protect Our Children from F-35s

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: A free public forum on how military jet noise impacts children.

7 to 9 p.m. April 19, 2023

  • Preview the new Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition video.
  • Participate in a Question & Answer session with experts.
  • Discover how dangerous military jet noise affects children’s development, learning ability, and mental health.

A squadron of nuclear-capable, stealth F-35A fighter jets is expected to roar into Madison within weeks. These planes are four times louder than the F-16s they replace. It’s not too late to take action and try to turn back the F-35s!

Plan to attend this event to learn how you can help Protect Our Children

Sponsored by Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition

