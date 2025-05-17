media release: From our elected judges to our immigrant community, our neighbors are under attack. The current administration had openly declared a disregard for due process, constitutional law, and other critical components of America.

Despite this, many Americans have not stepped up into any type of defiance against this administration. Join us on May 17th to communicate a clear message: America, protect our neighbors .

Invite anyone and everyone that you can, and bring signs that encourage others to protect their neighbor.

We will start our rally at Tenney Park, then we will march about a mile and a half. Be prepared to stand for extended periods (or bring a foldable chair.)