Protect Our Public Lands

media release: With our public lands under federal and state threat, a combination of organized advocacy AND hyper-local action are required. This webinar will get you up to speed on the current threats to public lands, and what you can do about it! It will also include a tutorial of our newly released online dashboard 'Layers of Wisconsin Life and Landscapes.'

The webinar will include:

- Welcome and introduction to the topic of land conservation and public lands month

- Federal threats: what changes are happening at the federal level that threaten our public lands? - RobMo (campaign manager, Outdoors for All, national Sierra Club)

- State needs: the debate over the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program - Alex Madorsky (associate director of government relations, The Nature Conservancy)

- Local possibilities, taking action & dashboard roll out - Amy Mueller (executive committee and wildlife team member, Sierra Club - Wisconsin) and Cassie Steiner (senior campaign coordinator, Sierra Club - Wisconsin)