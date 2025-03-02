from the Activist Calendar: Sun. March 2, 11:15 am Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ (1501 Gilbert Rd.) Protect Your Congregations – Hosted by WI Faith Voices for Justice ! What should you do if ICE arrives at your congregation or faith-based organization? In light of recent changes to "protected spaces," what rights do we have? Join immigration attorney, Grant Sovern, for this information session on how to respond effectively to law enforcement and protect those within your community. More info, visit: https://www.wifaithvoices.org/ events/know-your-rights- training