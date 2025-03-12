media release: UpNorthNews presents Protecting Justice for All, an evening of discussions about the implications of Wisconsin's upcoming Supreme Court election with a reception to follow on March 12 at Promenade Hall at Overture Center for the Arts.

Programming:

Panel: A Wisconsin Economy That Works

This election will have massive implications for the Wisconsin economy. The state Supreme Court will be making decisions that impact job creation, everyday affordability, the effects of a changing climate, and justice for workers and consumers.

Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde, Milwaukee

Melissa Baldauff, UpNorthNews Radio’s “Climate Check”

Joe Zepecki, political strategist, former SBA staffer

Dan Shafer, Civic Media (Moderator)

Panel: Reproductive Rights On The Ballot

This will be a discussion of the ways the state Supreme Court will impact reproductive rights in Wisconsin - affecting women' s health or even their lives, impacting decisions about starting families, and interfering in the relationship between women and their doctors.

State Senator Kelda Roys

Dr. Eliza Bennett, OB/GYN

Heather Martell, Chippewa Falls

Michelle Velasquez, Planned Parenthood of WI chief strategy officer

Pat Kreitlow, UpNorthNews (Moderator)

Panel: The Future of Public Education in Wisconsin

This next bench of justices will likely be asked to decide a legal challenge to school vouchers and an action that could end Act 10, along with other cases that could ultimately decide what the future holds for public education in Wisconsin.

Julie Underwood, Former Dean of UW School of Education

Heather DuBois Bourenane, WI Public Education Network

Rep. Francesca Hong, ranking Dem on Assembly Education Committee

Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, Executive Director of WEAC

Todd Albaugh, Civic Media (Moderator)

Following programming there will be a catered reception with food and beverages provided.

WHERE: Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts (201 State Street Madison, WI)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

5:00 pm: Doors open

5:30 pm: Programming begins

7:30 pm: Catered reception

Tickets are free, but going fast! Register now for in-person or virtual attendance.