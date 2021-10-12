ONLINE: Protecting The People: Safe Water For All

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the final educational webinar on Oct. 12, 2021: On YouTube.

The webinar series is part of the Safe Water For All Campaign announced in July that is dedicated to educating the public on the leading drinking water contaminants, including PFAS, nitrates, lead and their impact on your health.

Gov. Tony Evers declared 2019 the Year of Clean Drinking Water to address the fact that not all Wisconsinites have access to safe, clean drinking water. Gov. Evers directed the DNR and DHS, the agencies entrusted with protecting Wisconsin’s health and water resources, to strengthen water quality standards for nitrate, PFAS and lead.

Wisconsin has a long history of protecting the state's waters and even led the nation in drinking water protection with the passage of the 1983 groundwater law. Approximately two-thirds of people living in Wisconsin get their drinking water from groundwater. Adequate supplies of uncontaminated groundwater are crucial not only for our health but also for our breweries, agricultural operations and cutting-edge industries in Wisconsin. Hear how Wisconsin is working to protect your health and what you can do to get involved.

Speakers:

Jennifer Hauxwell, Associate Director, UW-Madison Aquatic Sciences Center

Jon Meiman, Chief Medical Officer and State Occupational and Environmental Disease Epidemiologist, Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services

Bruce Rheineck, DNR Groundwater Section Chief