Protective Presence in the West Bank

media release: Jewish Voice for Peace Madison invites you to a panel with three people who returned recently from standing with Palestinians in the West Bank and documenting human rights violations and land grabs by Israeli settlers and soldiers.

Thursday, 2/19, 7 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham

Available on zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94330452508

While all eyes are, justifiably, on Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank are being killed, injured, displaced and harassed by Israeli settlers and soldiers. Between October 7, 2023, and December 2025, over 1,000 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including over 220 children. More than 10,000 people have been injured due to direct violence.

Reports indicate an average of four daily incidents of settler violence, with over 1,800 incidents recorded between October 7, 2023, and the end of 2024. Roughly 10,000 to 13,500 Palestinians, including children, have been arrested by Israeli forces in the West Bank during that time.

In this presentation, Americans Ziv Scher, Brenna Cussen and Eli Newell will share their recent experiences witnessing the horrific conditions in which West Bank Palestinians live. Cassandra Dixon, a carpenter and painter in Madison who has spent time annually in the West bank providing accompaniment to schoolchildren and shepherding families since 2005, will offer opening remarks. There will be time for Q&A after the presentations.

The panelists:

Brenna Cussen Anglada is a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Worker Farm in southwest Wisconsin, ancestral homeland of the Ho-Chunk, Ioway, Sauk, and Meskwaki, where her community lives by the values of community, spirituality, right relationship with the earth, nonviolent action and decolonization, education, and hospitality. Brenna works for the return of land to Black and Indigenous communities in the United States.

Ziv Scher (they/them), is a queer, trans, disabled, neurodivergent, and Jewish activist based in Northern California who has been involved in a variety of causes for over two decades with particular emphasis on Indigenous solidarity. They were born in occupied east Jerusalem but they have lived in the United States for most of their life. Their ancestral lineage includes people who lived under systemic oppression as well as people who colonized both Turtle Island and Palestine.

Eli Newell (any pronouns), is Rabbinic-Cantorial student in Aleph, the seminary of Jewish Renewal, a lifelong theater-maker based in Chicagoland and a Field Organizer on staff with IfNotNow. Born and raised in the Twin Cities, Eli is proud to be a Jewish Leftist Midwesterner through and through, having spent time organizing in movements for environmental justice including Sunrise, offering solidarity presence on the ground in the West Bank with CJNV, and facilitating embodied ritual & learning in Jewish as well as interfaith community spaces.

Co-sponsored by About Face, Center for Jewish Nonviolence, Christ Presbyterian Church, Code Pink Madison, Mennonite Action Madison, Shoresh, Students for Justice in Palestine, Trans Intergenerational Mutual Aid Project, Tzedek Chicago, World Beyond War, Veterans for Peace and Wisconsin Bailout the People

https://www.facebook.com/events/918487850721532/