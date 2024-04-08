Protest Biden's Madison Appearance

Meet 10:30 am, 4/8, at Anderson and Wright streets.

Sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace — Madison, Students for Justice in Palestine — UW-Madison, and World Beyond War Madison Chapter.

media release: Monday morning, Madison for a World BEYOND War and others will bring a message to President Biden. This Sunday’s New York Times reported on “How Gaza Protesters are Challenging Democratic Leaders.” That’s happening in Wisconsin on Monday.

Stefania Sani, co-coordinator of Madison for a World BEYOND War, explained, “The world’s leading weapons dealer, the US government, should send no more weapons to Ukraine, Israel or anywhere in the world. We know that these billions of dollars of our tax money are urgently needed for humans and the planet, not for weapons to kill and maim people.”

A new Gallup poll March 27 shows 74% of Democrats disapprove of Israel’s handling of the war on Palestine, and 55% of all Americans disapprove. The Biden administration is shifting its public rhetoric against the Gaza genocide, but the Guardian reported on March 29 that the U.S. government is quietly transferring billions more in weapons to Israel.

More than one-third of Americans (poll here) believe Israel is committing genocide. Almost half of those surveyed aged 18-29, 49%, say Israel is committing genocide. An Israel Palestine ceasefire resolution now stands before the Wisconsin legislature, Resolution 92. Madison City Council unanimously passed a ceasefire resolution in December.

In Europe, the war in Ukraine is entering its 26th terrible month, with a frighteningly destructive escalation happening now. Poland's prime minister suggests that all of Europe should prepare for war. The Doomsday Clock, assessing the threat of nuclear annihilation, is set at 90 seconds to midnight, a moment of historic danger.

Congress has been advancing supplemental funding legislation which includes $14.3 billion for weapons and military “assistance” for Israel while Israel commits genocide in Gaza; and $61 billion to continue the war in Ukraine when there is no military solution--only a diplomatic one.

Wisconsinites will demonstrate on Monday to call for ceasefires in Gaza, Ukraine and everywhere. The Biden administration and Congress need to stop sending weapons. Humans should negotiate to settle conflicts, not kill each other.