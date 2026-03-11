Protest Songwriting

media release: In this three-hour, interactive session, songwriter Jeff Burkhart will engage in activities to convert righteous rage into creative expression through songs that speak out, tell truths, and spark change. Whether you’re new to songwriting or a seasoned writer, you’ll leave inspired with fresh ideas, new techniques, and work in progress.

Price is $50 per person. There are only 20 seats available and we expect the session to fill up quickly. Send an email to Stacy Sandler at smsandler65@gmail.com if you have questions or to sign up.

Jeff Burkhart is a songwriter and performer who has been featured on PBS Wisconsin, and has performed at many venues in and around Madison with a variety of groups. He creates music to share emotions, memories and thoughts on social justice and positive change. He is an educator who supports nonprofit leaders and has worked in the nonprofit world for most of his career.

All proceeds from the Songwriting Session will be donated to the IMMIGRANT DEFENSE FUND (micentro.org), which assists individuals in Wisconsin facing immigration-related challenges, particularly those who cannot afford legal representation, and provides emergency family support for financial needs that may arise unexpectedly in that process.