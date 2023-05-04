Proud Parents, Josephine Network, Lunar Moth

media release: We are so honored and excited and giddy to be bringing through JOSEPHINE NETWORK outta NYC here in Madison on their way to start a tour supporting The Lemon Twigs!!! And really thrilled to be hosting this barn burner down at the VFW on cottage grove. Gonna be one for the books!

PROUD PARENTS

https://proudparentsband.bandcamp.com

local jangle chunk rockers

JOSEPHINE NETWORK (NYC)

https://josephinenetwork.bandcamp.com

Josephine's songwriting and guitar prowess really shines on her brand new record "No One's Rose." Going from heartwrenching country folk to glammy rockers, Josephine takes the best parts of T. Rex and Badfinger and wraps it up in a Nashville bow

LUNAR MOTH

https://lunarmothwi.bandcamp.com

doom-pop, dream-grunge, sparkly-sludge, whatever modifier you wanna apply to Lunar Moth just know they're damn good. Super tight, heavy rhythms, killer melodies and absolutely crushing live

This one is ALL AGES so spread the word! (there's a bar at the VFW for those who are 21+, so NO carry ins)

$10 Doors 7PM/Show 7:30PM

VFW Post 7591

301 Cottage Grove Rd

https://www.facebook.com/events/1398614710900232/