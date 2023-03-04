Proud Parents, Scrunchies, Graham Hunt, Jane Hobson

media release: We are back gracing the high tower stage of Crystal Corner Bar with an absolutely bonkers bill!!!

PROUD PARENTS

https://proudparentsband.bandcamp.com

Madison's #1 janglechunk boppers. Catchy tunes, ripping solos, everybody singin.

SCRUNCHIES (Minneapolis)

https://scrunchies.bandcamp.com/album/feral-coast

After a highlight set at Dirtnap Records Fest and fresh off a wild year promoting their Dirtnap debut "Feral Coast," and touring with the likes of Built To Spill, Scrunchies make their triumphant return to Madison with their fuzzed out and ferocious punk that's packed with hooks and attitude. An incredible live band NOT TO BE MISSED

GRAHAM HUNT

https://grahamhunt.bandcamp.com

Madison's baggiest rockin pop auteur. Released the absolutely phenomenal "If You Knew Would You Believe It" last year and can't wait to see what he and his band are working on next.

JANE HOBSON

https://janehobson.bandcamp.com/track/out-loud

Amazing singer songwriter making waves recently with her biting brand of indie rock that ranges from heartfelt folk to dreamy bliss, but all hitting with immediacy. Backed by a fantastic band, Jane Hobson is a name that's for sure gonna ring out in 2023!

$12; 21+

https://www.facebook.com/events/1513665969140670/