Provisional Nature: A Response to World War I

press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 10, 2018, 11:00AM-4:00PM, Provisional Nature: A Response to WWI Opening Reception and Printing on Clay Demo

Exhibit Runs: November 10-Nov 22, 2018, Common Wealth Gallery

Naomi Hume, writing about WWI Art, states, “If war ultimately defies representation, it can also be said that it requires it.”

100 Years of War, 100 Years Later. Selected artists come together to engage in meaningful dialogue, seeking a new visual language, like the artists of WWI, to communicate experiences of perpetual war. It is an existence of contradictions, fractured identities, and often emphatic anti-war responses.

Find out more about the In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists at: www.igcexpo.com